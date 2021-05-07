© AFP



Minority rule

In victory, the peril is greatest

Ethnic cleansing campaign

A new generation

a national protest movement is forming, just as the First Intifada did

, but this time it is not happening in the West Bank or Gaza but within Jerusalem and the 1948 borders of Israel itself

On the brink

Are Israel's international allies going to sit back and await the death and bloodshed that would inevitably accompany a fresh uprising?

David Hearst David Hearst is co-founder and editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye. He is a commentator and speaker on the region and analyst on Saudi Arabia. He was The Guardian's foreign leader writer, and was correspondent in Russia, Europe, and Belfast. He joined the Guardian from The Scotsman, where he was education correspondent.