"Politicians, Priests, and psychiatrists often face the same problem: how to find the most rapid and permanent means of changing a man's belief...The problem of the doctor and his nervously ill patient, and that of the religious leader who sets out to gain and hold new converts, has now become the problem of whole groups of nations, who wish not only to confirm certain political beliefs within their boundaries, but to proselytize the outside world."

-William Sargant, Battle of the Mind

"We, the Party, control all records, and we control all memories. Then we control the past, do we not? [And thus, are free to rewrite it as we choose...]"

THE BATTLE FOR YOUR MIND

"He whom the gods wish to destroy, they first of all drive mad."

-Henry Wadsworth Longfellow The Masque of Pandora

"Pavlov's clinical descriptions of the 'experimental neuroses' which he could induce in dogs proved, in fact, to have a close correspondence with those war-neuroses which we were investigating at the time."

"It is not surprising that the ordinary person, in general, is much more easily indoctrinated than the abnormal...A person is considered 'ordinary' or 'normal' by the community simply because he accepts most of its social standards and behavioural patterns; which means, in fact, that he is susceptible to suggestion and has been persuaded to go with the majority on most ordinary or extraordinary occasions."

"this instinct of imitation when it exists in its highest degree, is also united a loss of all power over the will, which occurs as soon as the impression on the senses has become firmly established, producing a condition like that of small animals when they are fascinated by the look of a serpent."

"This does not mean that all persons can be genuinely indoctrinated by such means. Some will give only temporary submission to the demands made on them, and fight again when strength of body and mind returns. Others are saved by the supervention of madness. Or the will to resist may give way, but not the intellect itself."

"As mentioned in a previous context, the stake, the gallows, the firing squad, the prison, or the madhouse, are usually available for the failures."

THE ART OF DOUBLETHINK

"WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY, IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH"

-George Orwell's "1984" (Big Brother Mantra)

"It includes the power of not grasping analogies, of failing to perceive logical errors, of misunderstanding the simplest arguments...and of being bored or repelled by any train of thought which is capable of leading in a heretical direction. Crimestop in short, means protective stupidity."

It means the ability to believe that black is white, and more, to know that black is white, and to forget that one has ever believed the contrary. This demands a continuous alteration of the past...The alteration of the past is necessary for two reasons [...] The subsidiary reason is that...he must be cut off from the past, just as he must be cut off from foreign countries, because it is necessary for him to believe that he is better off... [the precautionary reason] by far the more important reason for the readjustment of the past is the need to safeguard the infallibility of the Party.

[...]

The splitting of the intelligence which the Party requires of its members, and which is more easily achieved in an atmosphere of war, is now almost universal, but the higher up the ranks one goes, the more marked it becomes. It is precisely in the Inner Party that war hysteria and hatred of the enemy are strongest.



That is, it is the Inner Party members who are the most indoctrinated, the best at inducing "mind control" or "doublethink" on themselves, and at the same time believe that it is the best and right thing to do.

The process has to be conscious, or it would not be carried out with sufficient precision, but it also has to be unconscious, or it would bring with it a feeling of falsity and hence guilt...To tell deliberate lies while genuinely believing them, to forget any fact that has become inconvenient, and then, when it becomes necessary again, to draw it back from oblivion for just so long as it is needed, to deny the existence of objective reality and all the while to take account of the reality which one denies - all this is indispensably necessary. Even in using the word doublethink it is necessary to exercise doublethink.

THROUGH THE RABBIT HOLE AND OUT AGAIN

"We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light."

-Plato