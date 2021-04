Russia has expelled five staff members at Poland's embassy in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move after Warsaw declared three Russian diplomats in Poland personae non gratae for violating their diplomatic status.The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 23 it had summoned Poland's ambassador to Russia, Krzysztof Krajewski, to the ministry in Moscow where he was informed of the decision.It said the move, whichPoland's Foreign Ministry described Russia's decision as "another example of aggressive policies" and "a deliberate gesture meant to inflame relations with the neighbors and the entire international community."The ministry said it reserved the right to "an appropriate response."The Polish government expelled the three Russian Embassy staff members on April 15 for violating their diplomatic status and "conducting activities harmful to Poland."over Russia's alleged role in a deadly 2014 explosion at a Czech arms depot.The Czech Republic, the Baltic states, and Poland are all European Union and NATO members.