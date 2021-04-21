Society's Child
Michael Gove arrives in Israel for 'vaccine passport talks'
Jewish News
Mon, 19 Apr 2021 04:24 UTC
Gove, who is one of the most senior ministers in Boris Johnson's government, is said to have been accompanied on the small BAe HS146 aircraft by Jonathan Van-Tam, one of England's deputy Chief Medical Officers.
The plane was photographed approaching for a landing at Ben Gurion Airport by Haaretz English editor Avi Scharf, who is also a keen observer of flight traffic in the region.
Several UK media outlets had speculated Gove would visit Israel this week to examine Israel's vaccination programme in person. The country's vaccine rollout is one of the most successful in the world, with nearly five million people — or 53.5% of the population — now fully vaccinated.
On Sunday Israeli authorities lifted a rule requiring people to wear masks outdoors in public.
Haaretz journalist Anshel Pfeffer said Gove's visit would likely involve meetings with Israel's health and foreign minister, and possibly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu too.
He will also be given a tour of testing facilities at Ben Gurion Airport "with a view to creating [a] flight corridor between Israel and the UK", Pfeffer said on Twitter.
Michael Gove arrives in Israel for 'vaccine passport talks'
The shepherd always tries to persuade the sheep that their interests and his own are the same.
