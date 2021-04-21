This bolide was spotted over the south of Spain on 20 April 2021, at about 0:35local time (equivalent to 22:35universal time on 19 April). The event was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 61,000 km / h.The fireball began at an altitude of about 88 km over the south of the province of Cádiz, overflew the western area of ​​the province of Málaga, and ended at a height of around 37 km over the east of the province of Cádiz. This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo), and La Sagra (Granada).The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).0:35.(Spanish peninsular local time). It could be seen from the southern and central areas of the country.The event has been analyzed by the researcher responsible for the SMART project, astrophysicist José María Madiedo from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía IAA-CSIC.This analysis has made it possible to determine that the rock that originated this phenomenon entered the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of about 61 thousand kilometers per hour and came from an asteroid.The sudden friction with the atmosphere at this enormous speed made the rock turn incandescent, thus generating a fireball that began at an altitude of about 88 km above the Alcornocales Natural Park, southeast of the province of Cádiz.