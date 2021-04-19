شعيب السّلْف ،

في أجـا في منطقة حائل ،



🤌 هذا وقـتَها وبإذن الله نلتقي قريب

— ‏ 🅼🅰🅽🆂🅾🆄🆁 (@mn_a09) April 17, 2021

Saudi Arabia's Ha'il was blanketed in white on Saturday after it was hit with a hailstorm with bouts of heavy rain and thunderstorms.Videos circulating on social media showed thick dark clouds enveloping the sky and blocks of hail on the ground.Omar Dajani, meteorologist at Jordan-based ArabiaWeather network, said that the hailstorm hit southwestern Ha'il in Saudi Arabia in the afternoon."This is hail, not snow, and the temperature was high, around 28 degrees Celsius, when the storm hit," he added.