More volcanoes continue to erupt across the planet this week and some direct results are being seen in real time. Australis snow begins two months early, Hawaii Island peaks covered n snow again, global surface temperatures are below the 30 year average, even after recalibrating to 1991-2020 averages through the warmest years. One thing that is not true is the refreezing of the SonhHua river in N. China, its just melting ice flow.