La Soufrière eruption
More volcanoes continue to erupt across the planet this week and some direct results are being seen in real time. Australis snow begins two months early, Hawaii Island peaks covered n snow again, global surface temperatures are below the 30 year average, even after recalibrating to 1991-2020 averages through the warmest years. One thing that is not true is the refreezing of the SonhHua river in N. China, its just melting ice flow.


Sources