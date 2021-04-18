© Roads SG / Facebook



PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, reported flash flooding in areas of the city after heavy rainfall on 17 April 2021.PUB's Quick Response Teams were immediately deployed to the locations above to render assistance to drivers and pedestrians.Water levels exceeded 90% capacity in several drains and canals. PUB issued flood risk warnings for over 20 locations, including Sime Darby Centre, Bukit Timah Canal (Leng Kwang Baptist Church), Ulu Pandan Canal and Sungei Pandan Kechil (NUS and AYE). Fallen trees also caused damage.