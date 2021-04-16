snow
After their long journey from tropical Africa, these poor fellows arrived at the wrong time.

The stork is a symbol of Central Europe. Their population numbers several thousand individuals. Each spring, these majestic large birds make a long journey from tropical Africa. But sometimes they arrive at the wrong time ...

During these April days, Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland were covered with snow. The height of freshly fallen snow reaches 10-15 cm (4 to 6 inches).