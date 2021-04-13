Welcome to Legal Insurrection's continuing LIVE coverage of the trial of Derek Chauvin in the in-custody death of George Floyd. Andrew Branca is traveling today, so I am "guest" live blogging for what is expected to be a half-day in court.
Sorry to disappoint you! Andrew will do today's wrap-up after he has a chance to watch the testimony himself. So for this morning, you are stuck with me. Feel free to continue adding to the comment section, Andrew will see that when he prepares his wrap-up.
(Update 1:30 p.m) I thought today was a half day, but it turns out it's a full day. So after the lunch break we are supposed to hear from Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County chief medical examiner. I've updated the title and image.
This comes after a day of medical testimony yesterday that may have rescued a flailing prosecution. I still don't understand how Dr. Martin Tobin was permitted to testify to his hocus-pocus precise oxygen calculations based on video review. Is this a methodology accepted in the medical community? What is his background as an attending physician would allow him to make such conclusions not only as to oxygen level but to cause of death? In my opinion, his testimony was devastating to the defense. I don't understand how defense counsel Nelson didn't fight it harder.
Also, note that the prosecution changed approach. The first eight days were spent trying to convince the jury that pressure to the carotid artery due to the 'knee on the neck' cut off blood flow to the brain causing Floyd to stop breathing. But Tobin said it was how Floyd was restrained on the ground that made it hard for him to inhale. You can't have it both ways, but apparently the prosecution is trying to do that.
If you want to review what has happened since the beginning of jury selection, you can scroll back through our George Floyd - Derek Chauvin Trial tag. For trial testimony, check out the wrap-up posts so far:
