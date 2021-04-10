An intermediate magnitude 6.0 earthquake was reported early afternoon near Blitar, East Java, Indonesia.According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake hit on Saturday 10 April 2021 at 2:00 pm local time at an intermediate depth of 87 km.The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) which listed the quake at magnitude 5.9.Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter. It should not have caused significant damage, other than objects falling from shelves, broken windows, etc.In Dampit (pop. 23,100) located 78 km from the epicenter, Gongdanglegi Kulon (pop. 22,500) 78 km away, Sumberpucung (pop. 35,300) 78 km away, Kepanjen (pop. 51,900) 82 km away, Pakisaji (pop. 30,200) 89 km away, Blitar (pop. 132,400) 92 km away, Ngunut (pop. 26,300) 99 km away, and Malang (pop. 746,700) 99 km away, the quake should have been felt as light shaking.