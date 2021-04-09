migrant children minors
© Ed JONES / AFP
March 27, 2021 two unaccompanied seven year-old child immigrants who arrived illegally across the Rio Grande river from Mexico stand at a makeshift processing checkpoint before being detained at a holding facility by border patrol agents in the border city of Roma.
As the U.S. faces a surge of migrants along its southern border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot is calling for the closure of a San Antonio, Texas facility amid various complaints including that children there are being sexually assaulted.

The Lone Star State Republican said on Wednesday "the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services separately received tips that allege child abuse and neglect" at the facility located at the Freeman Coliseum. The Lone Star State Republican pinned the blame on President Biden's policies.

"These problems are a byproduct of President Biden's open-border policies and the lack of planning for the fallout from those disastrous policies," Abbott said.

"Complaints that were sent to these state agencies include the following four things: Children at this facility are being sexually assaulted. Second, there are not enough staff to safely supervise the children at this facility. Third, some children in this facility are not eating throughout the day. And fourth, children with COVID are not being physically separated from children without COVID. In short, this facility is a health and safety nightmare. The Biden administration is now presiding over the absue of children. To end this abuse, the Biden administration must immediately shut down this facility. The children who are in this facility should be moved to other federally run facilities where the federal government has the space, personnel and resources to ensure their safety."

Abbott is immediately directing authorities in his state to commence an investigation. He said that he is "directing the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to immediately begin investigating these allegations."