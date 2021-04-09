© Ed JONES / AFP



As the U.S. faces a surge of migrants along its southern border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot is calling for the closure of a San Antonio, Texas facility amid various complaints including that children there are being sexually assaulted.The Lone Star State Republican said on Wednesday "the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services separately received tips that allege child abuse and neglect" at the facility located at the Freeman Coliseum. The Lone Star State Republican pinned the blame on President Biden's policies."These problems are a byproduct of President Biden's open-border policies and the lack of planning for the fallout from those disastrous policies," Abbott said.