Sudden drops in temperature, heavy Spring snow, and erratic weather continued to hit the northern hemisphere well into March, while the southern hemisphere suffered from heavy rain, floods, and landslides, disrupting the lives of millions and affecting crops on a massive scale.

As temperatures continue to drop and sea ice continues to grow exponentially at both poles, Antarctica set its coldest March temperature on record: -75.3°C (-103.5°F).

But things are also "heating up", a dramatic increase in both the number of active volcanoes and recorded eruptions has been reported during March, not very good news for an already super-cold upper atmosphere.

From historic bush fires to 'once-in-a-century floods, Australia suffered one of its worst downpours after weather systems converged over Queensland and New South Wales, dumping more than 20 inches of rain in one day north of Brisbane, and nearly 40 inches in a week in New South Wales. Tens of thousands were displaced.

And talking about extreme weather, Taiwan experienced the worst drought in half a century after being hit by record floods during the pasts months.

Sudden downpours also wreaked havoc in parts of Latin America affecting thousands of families. In western Colombia, 60% of normal March rain fell in just 90 minutes, while a month's worth of rain fell in 2 hours in Grande Do Sul, Brazil.

As another example of things charging up in the Earth's upper atmosphere, the first 'space hurricane' with a 1,000 km-wide swirling mass of plasma was revealed by a team led by Shandong University in China, after an analysis of satellite data from August 2014. Formed hundreds of kilometers above the North Pole, these 'hurricanes' in many ways resemble the hurricanes formed in the Earth's lower atmosphere, but in this case, it causes a rain of electrons instead of water. Scientists assume that it must be created by an unusually large and rapid transfer of solar wind energy and charged particles (from different sources out in space) into the Earth's upper atmosphere.

Keep your eyes on the sky folks, as meteor fireballs are delivering an increasingly stunning and alarming show in recent years.

