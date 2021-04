© Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images/Stockphoto/Blog for Arizona/KJN



"We received the U.S. Secret Service's March 31, 2021, response to our March 25, 2021, letter regarding reports that Secret Service agents were involved in an October 2018 incident regarding Hunter Biden's discarded firearm when he was no longer a protectee. Although Secret Service could not locate any records about the alleged October 2018 incident, questions still remain regarding whether any individuals connected to the Secret Service were aware of or took any action relating to this matter. It would seem particularly unusual and inappropriate if any individuals connected with the Secret Service were involved in light of your office's acknowledgement that" it hadn't found any relevant records.

"The Secret Service did not provide protection to any member of the Biden family in 2018. Further, records searches concerning the reported involvement of Secret Service personnel in the alleged incident have yielded no results. Accordingly, the Secret Service has not located any records responsive to your request."

"your office's assertion that it cannot locate records related to this incident demands further explanation" and "the Secret Service must explain, in detail, the steps that it took to respond to the committees, including whether your office communicated with any current or former personnel that may have been connected to the incident."

"No, I had no idea. I don't know whether the Secret Service were or why they would be — I don't think that that's true, to my knowledge."

"She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at Jansens [sic]. Then told me it was my problem to deal with. Then when the police the FBI the secret service [sic] came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids."

"also failed to provide responsive material to our October 20, 2020, information request regarding emails that reference travel plans for Hunter Biden involving Secret Service agents in the summer of 2015, approximately one year after his protection terminated."

Two top Republicans continued to push the Secret Service for answers on any involvement it may have had related to an incident in which Hunter Biden's gun briefly went missing after being thrown in the trash in Delaware after the federal agency said it had no record of its agents being involved.Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who released a report last year detailing Biden's shady business dealings, have been pressing for answers from the Secret Service followingGrassley and Johnson said in their new letter Secret Service special agent in charge Benjamin Kramer had said in the late March letter made public by Grassley and Johnson:according to Politico last month. According to a police document, Biden's sister-in-law Hallie, who started a romantic relationship with him after her husband and his brother, Beau, died in 2015, took the .38 caliber revolver and placed it in a public trash can near Janssen's Market in Wilmington. After his sister-in-law told him, Biden instructed her to go retrieve it, but it was no longer in the trash. Local police were notified, and the gun was soon recovered.Secret Service agents allegedly asked the owner of the gun store to hand over the paperwork related to the sale. Politico reported. The Secret Service told the Washington Examiner that it had "no involvement in this incident."The Republican senators noted, though, thatThus, Grassley and Johnson believed thatHunter Biden discussed this incident during a Monday interview on CBS This Morning as part of a media tour promoting his memoir about drug addiction, Beautiful Things."Nothing. No. No. No idea," Biden said when asked if he knew anything about the Secret Service looking for the record of sale for the gun, adding:which the New York Post says it obtained. Hunter Biden's purported text says:Grassley and Johnson noted that the Secret ServiceKramer had written to the senators that "the Secret Service is continuing to work on its response to your October 20, 2020 letter."The Republicans asked the Secret Service to answerThe senators also asked Secret Service toGrassley and Johnson specifically asked for the agency toAnd the senators pressed the Secret Service on whether it was "aware of incidents, separate from those mentioned above,Joe Biden said through a White House spokesperson that he has no knowledge of the service's involvement in the incident. A White House spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Examiner thatIn addition to the police report, Politico obtained copies of theHunterwith his response coming five years after he was discharged from the Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine. Biden has publicly discussed his drug use, and his memoir discusses his drug addiction, including his extensive use of crack cocaine.