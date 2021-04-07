Secret History
Bronze Age slab found in France is 'oldest 3D map in Europe'
BBC
Tue, 06 Apr 2021 12:00 UTC
The 2m by 1.5m slab (5ft by 6.5ft), first uncovered in 1900, was found again in a cellar in a castle in France in 2014.
Archaeologists who studied patterns engraved on the 4,000-year-old stone say they believe the markings are a map of an area in western Brittany.
They say this makes the slab the oldest 3D map of a known area in Europe.
It was first unearthed in 1900, during digs on an prehistoric burial ground in Finistère, western Brittany, by local archaeologist Paul du Chatellier.
The slab was apparently forgotten for over a century, stored for decades under a moat at Mr du Chatellier's home, the Château de Kernuz.
But researchers hunting for the slab found it in a cellar in 2014.
The "presence of repeated motifs joined by lines" on its surface suggested it depicted an area of Finistère, a study in the Bulletin of the French Prehistoric Society said.
The researchers say the indentations are a 3D representation of the River Odet valley, while several lines appear to depict the area's river network.
Geo-location revealed the territory represented on the slab bears an 80% accuracy to an area around a 18 mile-long stretch of the river.
"This is probably the oldest map of a territory that has been identified," Dr Clément Nicolas from Bournemouth University, one of the study's authors, told the BBC.
Dr Nicolas said the map may have been used to mark a particular area.
"It was probably a way to affirm the ownership of the territory by a small prince or king at the time," he said.
"We tend to underestimate the geographical knowledge of past societies. This slab is important as it highlights this cartographical knowledge."
Quote of the Day
What happened to Kennedy is nearly what happened to me. America is in danger of upheavals. But you'll see. All of them together will observe the law of silence. They will close ranks. They'll do everything to stifle the scandal. They will throw Noah's cloak over these shameful deeds. In order to not lose face in front of the whole world. In order to not risk unleashing riots in the United States. In order to preserve the union and to avoid a new civil war. In order to not ask themselves questions. They don't want to know. They don't want to find out. They won't allow themselves to find out."
~ French president after returning to Paris from JFK's funeral on November 24th, 1963 (Peyrefitte's memoir in "It Was de Gaulle")
