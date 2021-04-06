This morning I came across a Bob Murphy tweet replying to Mark Carney, the Canadian central banker and Davos darling:
It turned out the tweet he was responding to was the fourth in a 5-series tweetstorm, fittingly authored on April Fool's day, extolling the virtues of central bank mangling of stewardship over the financial markets.
The series was extraordinarily devoid of self-awareness, taking a victory lap on behalf of central bankers and The Saviour State.
The market certainly can "be wrong" longer than most participants can stay solvent. Especially when "being wrong" means mind-bogglingly overvalued and being propped up by central bankers like Carney printing money out of thin air, holding interest rates to the floor and exacerbating wealth inequality.
That's is precisely why when the central bank induced asset bubble popped in the GFC of 2008, and central banks simply doubled down on the failed policies that created it in the first place, Bitcoin was born.
After that it took on a life of its own, myriad other crypto currencies followed in its wake and now, these non-state, decentralized crypto currencies are sucking wealth out of bonds, fiat and cash.
everything else is screaming higher. Bang up job, guys.
Had we done that, we may have not been so trapped when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But instead, we've had to double and triple down yet again.
So tell me, when the inevitable crisis that is the product of the last several decades of central bank interventions hits, and it will, who will it be blamed on? Libertarians and free markets run wild? If that's what you call the last 10 years, I'd hate to see what the likes of Carney think centrally planned, command economies look like.
...one tweeter followed up the famous Upton Sinclair quote:
"It is impossible to make a man understand something when his salary depends on him not understanding it".The Nation State is done. Jesse, Charles and I talk about The Network State supplanting the Nation State. We used to talk about it happening in the future. Since COVID hit and the ham-fisted policy responses across the board, we now talk about it happening, like the Great Reset, in the present.