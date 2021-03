© Alexander Zemlianichenko



"China is ready to promote the international system established by the United Nations, protect the world order based on international law, and abide by universal values such as peace, development, justice, democracy, equality and freedom."

"We must deviate from the use of the West-controlled international payment systems. We must lower risks of sanctions by means of enhancing our own technical self-dependence, transition to payments in national currencies and international currencies, which are alternative to the [US] dollar."

Andrew Korybko is an American Moscow-based political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China's One Belt One Road global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, and Hybrid Warfare.

America loves its superhero films, but fiction is fast transforming into fact as China and Russia aspire to lead a real-life Justice League. The comic book series and film of the same name refers to a collection of superheroes who save the world from evil, which is essentially what those countries are trying to do. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday during the latter's two-day visit to the People's Republic thatHe also added thatThis was preceded by Mr. Lavrov's support the day earlier for their shared Venezuelan partner's earlier proposal to assemble a worldwide anti-sanctions coalitionHe said thatRussia's top diplomat also declared on Monday thatThe two Foreign Ministers then released"to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability."Before the world's eyes, a real-life Justice League is quickly emerging, jointly led by China and Russia. These two rising powers are multipolar and strictly ascribe to the principles of the UN Charter.By embracing its foil of win-win cooperation, they hope to inspire the rest of the international community to follow their lead in charting a new era of International Relations with their excellent bilateral ties serving as the perfect example.It deserves mention that this year also marks the 20 th year anniversary of their historicwhich stands in hindsight aswhereby two large and powerful countries proved that it's possible to put aside their past differences in cooperating to build a better future for all. The resilience and lasting relevance of this pactThe US should seriously consider China and Russia's joint call for convening an urgent UNSC summit at the earliest availability. America's aggression has destabilized the world, made all the worse by the fact that everyone is still struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of continuing to provoke those two countries, Washington should pragmatically cooperate with them on matters of shared interest such as nuclear non-proliferation, climate change, epidemiological security, cyber security, and reviving the global economy.In the event that America declines their peaceful proposal, then it'll finally expose its true intentions once and for all before the eyes of the world. The real-life Justice League jointly led by China and Russia will continue to peacefully promote their new model of International Relations inspired by the shining example of their comprehensive and strategic partnership with the aim of restoring true equality to the global system.America's policy of economic coercion was long considered to be the ace up its sleeve that it could pull out in lieu of costly military pressure to more easily impose its will onto others, yet that trick is increasingly losing its luster as China and Russia take meaningful steps to neutralize its effectiveness. Their real-life Justice League will inevitably succeed in fulfilling Mr. Wang's vision of "act[ing] as guarantors of justice in international relations" by restoring the primacy of international law and genuine equality between all nations with time.