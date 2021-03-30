A fireball is seen on our Oshkosh Skycam. March 29, 2021
Action 2 News This Morning viewers spotted a possible meteor live on air Monday.

The fireball shot across the sky as we put up our Oshkosh Skycam.

The fireball comes from the right of the screen. It's faint, so you'll have to watch closely. The video is located above.

The American Meteorological Society meteor website shows multiple fireball reports in the United States Monday morning. Someone spotted it in North Fond du Lac. Did you see one? Click here to enter the report.

