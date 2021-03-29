© Mandel Ngan/AFP



"Look, it's a disaster. It's a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint and it's going to destroy the country — and frankly the country can't afford it!"

Former President Donald Trump crashed a wedding reception at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday night. The lucky couple who received the surprise guest were John and Megan Arrigo.Trump drew big laugher from the crowd as he took jabs at the current administration.TMZ, who first obtained the video, used it to trash Trump for making it "all about him" —Trump lambasted Biden for his foreign policy/deals with China and Iran, the border crisis, and other shortcomings of the administration's first few months: