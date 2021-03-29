Trump drew big laugher from the crowd as he took jabs at the current administration.
TMZ, who first obtained the video, used it to trash Trump for making it "all about him" — but anyone who is getting married at Mar-a-Lago is not going to be upset about the surprise appearance.
Trump lambasted Biden for his foreign policy/deals with China and Iran, the border crisis, and other shortcomings of the administration's first few months:
"Look, it's a disaster. It's a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint and it's going to destroy the country — and frankly the country can't afford it!"
Comment: Whatever Trump had, he's still got it. In this short stand-up, he likely said more than Biden did all week.