Earlier this week Judd chaperoned Republican Senators inspecting the US border at the Rio Grande River in Texas. During his appearance on Newsmax Judd told Rob Schmitt that human trafficking is now up under the Biden administration.
Brandon Judd:
"It's human smugglers who have absolutely no regard for life and it the administration who is allowing these smugglers to generate billions of dollars in profit because they're not securing the border like the last administration did. We were able to stop this huge flood, to go to 45 year lows in illegal smuggling of humans just to get it all back once the election was finalized."Via Rob Schmitt Tonight:
