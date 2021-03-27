The lottery system, funded by private philanthropists, will see the no-strings-attached checks go to households with an annual income of less than $59,000 if they have at least one child. The other half of the $500 checks will go to those earning under $30,000.
According to data from an Oakland Equity Indicators Report, cited by officials to justify favoring people of color, white households earn about three times that of African-American ones.
The same report states around 8 per cent of the city's white residents, approximately 10,000 people, live in poverty.
Schaaf told the Associated Press the reason for limiting eligibility to black, indigenous and other people of color was that white households in Oakland make on average about three times as much as black households.
Comment: What does the average white income have to do with individual white families who don't make that average? Are poor white individuals benefited in any way by the fact that there are more rich white folks than black folks? These people are suffering a logic deficit.
Mayor Schaaf said: 'We have designed this demonstration project to add to the body of evidence, and to begin this relentless campaign to adopt a guaranteed income federally.'
The announcement sparked an angry debate online, as hundreds of commentators on Reddit were critical of the move.
One commenter labeled it 'pure racism'.
'Is this even legal? Can a city government legally have a program that's only for certain races?'
Another explained the program failed to understand the changing demographics of the city.
'The high income earners in Oakland are mostly young transplants that did not grow up in Oakland. They should have done research on upward social mobility in Oakland and restricted based upon that. But I guess that's too much work.'
Another wrote: 'Poor is poor. Being poor and white sucks, you may not get locked up for trivial shit like our dark skinned brothers and sisters but it's no secret that White Privilege always has and always will require a certain shade of green to your name.'
The group behind the scheme, Oakland Resilient Families, said the idea for race-based payments began in 2020 when Mayor Schaaf pledged to bring a guaranteed income pilot to Oakland.
It states she was inspired in part by Stockton, California, which in 2019 started giving some residents earning under $46,000 per year a monthly check of $500.
Stockton's plan, launched under previous Mayor Michael Stubbs, has been widely praised as bringing greater economic prosperity to the city, and identified as a potential blueprint for a Federal universal basic of income.
Oakland Resilient Families, said it planned to steer half of the monthly checks towards black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in East Oakland.
According to the Equity Indicators Report, 2016 median household income for white families were $110,000, for Asians $76,000, Latinos had a median household income of $65,000, and African-Americans just $37,500.
The DailyMail.com contacted the City of Oakland director of communications and Oakland's citywide communications director to ask how the eligibility rules had been decided.
Neither had responded by Wednesday afternoon.
Oakland's homeless population rose by nearly 50 per cent between 2017 and 2019.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, any individual earning less than $12,880 is in poverty.
A household of two earning $17,420 would also qualify, rising to $31,040 for a household of five.
Comment: As with any government initiative, it's all about trying to make the numbers look better. If Mayor Libby Schaaf really cared about poor people, she's make the program available to all families in poverty, regardless of skin color. But she doesn't; she only wants to get the statistics on poor black families up into the red.
