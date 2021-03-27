A program to give $500 monthly checks to low-income families of color in Oakland, California, has been criticized for explicitly excluding the 10,000 white residents living in poverty in the city.According to data from an Oakland Equity Indicators Report, cited by officials to justify favoring people of color, white households earn about three times that of African-American ones.The same report states around 8 per cent of the city's white residents, approximately 10,000 people, live in poverty.Mayor Schaaf said: 'We have designed this demonstration project to add to the body of evidence, and to begin this relentless campaign to adopt a guaranteed income federally.'Another explained the program failed to understand the changing demographics of the city.'The high income earners in Oakland are mostly young transplants that did not grow up in Oakland. They should have done research on upward social mobility in Oakland and restricted based upon that. But I guess that's too much work.'Another wrote: 'Poor is poor. Being poor and white sucks, you may not get locked up for trivial shit like our dark skinned brothers and sisters but it's no secret that White Privilege always has and always will require a certain shade of green to your name.'The group behind the scheme, Oakland Resilient Families, said the idea for race-based payments began in 2020 when Mayor Schaaf pledged to bring a guaranteed income pilot to Oakland.It states she was inspired in part by Stockton, California, which in 2019 started giving some residents earning under $46,000 per year a monthly check of $500.Stockton's plan, launched under previous Mayor Michael Stubbs, has been widely praised as bringing greater economic prosperity to the city, and identified as a potential blueprint for a Federal universal basic of income.Oakland Resilient Families, said it planned to steer half of the monthly checks towards black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in East Oakland.The DailyMail.com contacted the City of Oakland director of communications and Oakland's citywide communications director to ask how the eligibility rules had been decided.Neither had responded by Wednesday afternoon.A household of two earning $17,420 would also qualify, rising to $31,040 for a household of five.