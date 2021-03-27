This is the first large-scale study which examines the two major sources of background radiation (terrestrial radiation and cosmic radiation), covering the entire U.S. population.The study's findings were recently published in Biogerontology.Background radiation is an ionizing radiation that exists in the environment because of natural sources.According to BGU Professors Vadim Fraifeld and Marina Wolfson, along with Dr. Elroei David of the Nuclear Research Center Negev,Using the United States Environmental Protection Agency's radiation dose calculator, the researchers retrieved data about background radiation from all 3,129 U.S. counties. The study's data regarding cancer rates was retrieved from the United States Cancer Statistics. Life expectancy data was retrieved from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington Medical Center.the researchers write. "These findings provide clear indications for re-considering the linear no-threshold paradigm, at least within the natural range of low-dose radiation."Prof. Vadim Fraifeld and Prof. Marina Wolfson are members of the BGU Shraga Segal Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Genetics in the Faculty of Health Sciences and members of the Center for Multidisciplinary Research on Aging. Dr. Elroei David is a BGU graduate and now is a senior scientist at the Nuclear Research Center Negev.