2.5 to 3 feet of fresh snowfall each on Monday.

Border towns of Keran, Karnah, Machil and Tanghdar remained cut off with their district headquarter Kupwara, a Police Control Room (PCR) official told UNI over phone today.Meanwhile, traffic to the border town of Gurez remained suspended since January 1 due to the accumulation of snow at Razdan pass and adjoining areas.He said traffic continued to remain suspended to dozens of far-flung and remote villages, including those near the LoC, due to slippery road conditions following intermittent moderate to heavy snowfall on Monday and Tuesday.However, yesterday weather was dry and sky clear, he said adding there was no snowfall during the night.He said Sadhna top, Phirkiyan pass and Z Gali received about"Snow clearance operation has been started so far in view of bad weather," he said.He said traffic to these areas will be restored only after clearing snow from the roads and getting a green signal from the officials deployed on the ground.An official of Police Control Room (PCR) from Bandipora told UNI that Gurez remained closed for traffic since January 1."Razdan pass, connecting Gurez, Neeru and dozens of other areas near LoC with district headquarters Bandipora, received fresh snowfall since Monday, hampering the snow clearance operation," he said.He said Razdan pass received about a foot of fresh snowfall while other places, including Dawar and Tulail Valley, recorded 4 to 7 inches of fresh snow.Source: UNI