Jaime Rodriguez Sr/US Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs A temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas, seen on March 17, 2021.
​Twitter has admitted it made a mistake in censoring photos of migrants sleeping on the floor at a government detention center in Texas, according to a report.

James O'Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, posted a video on Twitter Monday showing pictures of the crowded facility, but the photos were hidden behind a filter claiming the content was "potentially sensitive."


"BREAKING: Project Veritas Obtains Horrifying NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN Images From Within Donna, TX Immigrant Detention Center; THOUSANDS of Illegal Immigrants PACKED Into Tight Spaces And Wrapped In Space Blankets On Floor; Insider: '50+ COVID Positive,'" the post said.

But a spokeswoman for Twitter told Breitbart News that the warning was "incorrectly applied by one of our automated tools and it has since been removed."
James O’Keefe, president of Project Veritas
T​he photos gave credence to claims that the surge of unaccompanied migrant children at the border has overwhelmed the Biden administration's ability to handle the situation. ​


Members of the Biden White House refuse to consider it a "crisis," describing it instead as a "challenge."