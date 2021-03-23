© Reuters / Marco Bello



It looked like a rock concert. All you could see was wall to wall people.

The Miami Beach City Commission unanimously voted to extend the state of emergency in South Beach until April 12, following yet another night of wild partying, after the Florida governor declared the state an "oasis of freedom."Photos and videos shared on social media in recent weeks show Miami's beaches jammed with people during the days and thousands of spring breakers packed together and dancing in the streets at night.Massive crowds of college students and other vacationers on spring break have flocked to Florida in recent weeks, after Governor Ron DeSantis has touted his state's success in keeping businesses and schools open during the pandemic while keeping Covid-19 case and death rates somewhat comparable to those of states with strict lockdown measures, such as California."Welcome to our oasis of freedom!" DeSantis said at the CPAC convention last month. Not only has he not imposed a statewide mask mandate, he has also banned cities and counties from punishing those flouting the regulations or refusing to wear a mask.