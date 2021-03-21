Event 1786-2021 observers map
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 143 reports (event 1786-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over CT, DC, DE, IN, MA, MD, MI, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, Ontario, PA, Québec, TN, VA and WV on Sunday, March 21st 2021 around 04:25 UT.