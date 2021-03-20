© screenshot

Chuck DeVore is a vice president with the Texas Public Policy Foundation and served in the California State Assembly from 2004 to 2010.

That's the conclusion from comparing a new report on freedom at the state level with the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data.according to the Fraser Institute's annual Economic Freedom in North America index.The annual report, published by Canada's Fraser Institute, ranks the states and provinces of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico using objective measures of government spending, tax rates and labor market freedom.According to Census Bureau state-to-state migration estimates through mid-2018, the freest five states attracted a net of 270,608 people from other states whilefor a net loss ofCalifornia's net loss was 190,122 for the year.the top five saw an additional 517,773 new residents while the bottom five received 431,341, erasing their domestic migration losses to eke out a net gain of 33,274 compared to growth of almost 800,000 in the freest five.The difference in growth over just one year in these 10 states is about equal to one U.S. House seat's population - showing how migration driven by people seeking a better lifeCurrent estimates are thatwhile California, New York and West Virginia will lose one seat each,from the least-free states to the most-free.These migration patterns can be seen in U-Haul rates between states. The do-it-yourself moverin droves, leading them to charge more to leave California for Texas than heading the other direction, for example. Renting a 26-foot truck from Austin to San Francisco will set you back $1,085 - but moving from the land of blackouts, wildfires and high taxes to Texas will cost the migrant $5,371, almost five times as much!The rush of Californians trying to become former Californians has gotten so heavy thatThe irony here is that California's own miserable regulatory burden is preventing the market from filling the need byfor the desperate looking to leave.If you do manage to get on the road to head out of California, you'll payas a parting gift. Texas levies a 20 cent per gallon gas tax.Some of the Californians heading to Texas these days are even from the Silicon Valley's vaunted venture-capital community.On Nov. 15 he wrote in the Wall Street Journal,He moved to Austin. Lonsdale then listed a breakdown in public safety, unreliable electricity, a non-responsive government caused by "California's intolerant far left, which would rather demonize opponents than discuss honest differences of opinion," and high housing costs made worse by government regulation.Comparing migration only between the top five and bottom states is illuminating as well. A net of 110,527 moved from the least free to the freest over the course of a year.While it isn't likely that politicians in California or New York will reverse course anytime soon to stem the flood of people moving out by cutting taxes and trimming red tape, they might not have to do anything at all to stanch their losses.How? For instance,while inflicting little additional pain on liberal states.Freedom only survives if people are able to choose it.