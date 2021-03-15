Puppet Masters
Fauci torched for backtracking '6 feet': Based on the science? 'Think again'
Fox News
Sun, 14 Mar 2021 22:46 UTC
Dr. Anthony Fauci backed a new study that recommends reducing coronavirus-related physical distancing guidelines for in-person learning from six-feet to three in the classroom.
The Biden medical adviser was asked about a new Massachusetts study that found "no significant difference in coronavirus spreading" between 6 feet of physical distancing versus a reduced 3 feet in a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union."
"Does this study suggest to you that three feet is good enough?" CNN host Jake Tapper asked.
"It does indeed," Fauci said, explaining that the "CDC is very well aware that data are accumulating making it look more like 3 feet are okay under certain circumstances."
The 6 feet standard has become one of the largest hurdles schools face as they look toward reopening in accordance with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) health and safety guidelines.
Fox News confirmed last week that the CDC would "soon" ease its physical distancing guidelines for in-person learning after reportedly misinterpreting data on safe distancing in the classroom.
Former CIA analyst and podcast host Buck Sexton shredded Fauci and the agency on Twitter later Sunday for backtracking after a year of demanding "6 feet of social distancing."
"Oh, you thought "6 feet of social distancing" was some fancy super scientific thing they came up with after years of real world testing and experience? Think again," he wrote.
Fauci said to expect a shift in the agency's guidance "soon," but would not provide further information pertaining to school reopenings until the agency announces the reduced 3 feet social distancing requirement.
Comment: The distancing regulations are completely fabricated. They'll change them when it's convenient to do so. Need to change the distance from 6 feet to 3 feet? Here's some science that says that's OK. Want to increase it to 20 feet? Here's some other science. Keep on dancing, monkeys.
