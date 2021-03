© Getty Images

Researchers say there is evidence to support CDC easing guidelines from six to three feet in classrooms.Dr. Anthony Fauci backed a new study that recommends reducing coronavirus -related physical distancing guidelines for in-person learning from six-feet to three in the classroom.The 6 feet standard has become one of the largest hurdles schools face as they look toward reopening in accordance with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) health and safety guidelines.Former CIA analyst and podcast host Buck Sexton shredded Fauci and the agency on Twitter later Sunday for backtracking after a year of demanding "6 feet of social distancing."Fauci said to expect a shift in the agency's guidance "soon," but would not provide further information pertaining to school reopenings until the agency announces the reduced 3 feet social distancing requirement.