One local journalist claimed that between 100 and 150 protesters started making their way through the city's Pearl District before they began 'breaking the windows of businesses' and 'attacking' anyone who was filming them. Members of the Portland Police Department were reportedly trailing close behind.
Shortly after, KGW reported that police set up a perimeter around a 'large group' of the activists, claiming that they were blocking traffic between 13th and 14th Avenues. Those located in between the two avenues - an entire block consisting of around 50 protesters - were detained by police so that they could be investigated for criminal activity.
Video shared on Twitter shows police instructing the group via megaphone to stay put. Footage from KOIN shows the area surrounded by police tape. It's unclear if any of those detained have been taken into custody and arrested.
Several other demonstrators set fire to the plywood outside the building, prompting federal agents to deploy teargas and smoke bombs in a bid to push the protesters back towards a park.
"the feds marched further into the streets of downtown Portland while firing off chemical weapons and projectiles. A few of their pepperball and 40 mm launchers appeared to malfunction."
"We are aware of events planned tomorrow and this weekend in which people plan to gather and demonstrate. Demonstration Liaison Officers (DLOs) are available to work with community members organizing these events."Last summer in Portland, Black Lives Matter marches began in the wake of George Floyd's death, but the demonstrations soon became co-opted by far-left agitators. Night after night, they clashed with law enforcement officials, who often declared riots.
Biden has previously appeared to downplay Antifa, describing the group as 'an idea'. 'President Biden condemned protests and violence on the far right and far left before he was president,' a Fox News journalist stated to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki after the January clash.
'Why haven't we heard anything directly from him about about the riots in Portland and the Pacific Northwest since he was inaugurated?'
Psaki responded:
"President Biden condemns violence and any violence in the strongest possible terms. Peaceful protests are a cornerstone of our democracy but smashing windows is not protesting and neither is looting, and actions like these are totally unacceptable. Actions like these are totally unacceptable and anyone who committed a crime should be prosecuted to the fullest extent."
Seriously, does ANYONE think that those scum are going to get anything but more $ from Soros? If so, read what happened to such scum even under Trump.
R.C.