The FBI and President Barack Obama were warned in summer 2016 — well before the first FISA warrant was issued — that Hillary Clinton might be concocting a bogus Russia collusion scandal to "vilify" Trump and distract from her own email scandal.

The FBI was warned repeatedly that informal Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page had been a longtime CIA asset who assisted the U.S. on Russia matters.

Both Page and George Papadopoulos had been recorded by an FBI informant wearing a wire denying all the key allegations against them.

A spreadsheet analyzing Christopher Steele's dossier found most of his collusion allegations had been debunked, could not be corroborated, were found to be internet rumor or were disavowed by his primary sub-source.

Steele had been paid by the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign for his Russia collusion work and harbored a desire to defeat Trump and Clinton because he believed the Republican nominee would be bad for his home country of Great Britain.

FBI had been repeatedly warned that Steele was susceptible to Russian disinformation, that his primary sub-source was assessed to be tied to Russian intelligence and that some of the evidence in his dossier had been determined to be Russian disinformation.

The lead FBI agent investigating then-prospective National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had reported to his bosses in January 2017 that months of investigation had found "no derogatory" evidence to suggest Flynn was aiding Russia and urged closing down the investigation, but he was overruled by superiors.

Nearly all of these major revelations were withheld from the FISA court and only belatedly disclosed to Congress,

Here is the must-read list:

2018 report (pdf) by Rep. Devin Nunes and House Intelligence Committee Republicans debunking Russia collusion. 2019 Justice Department inspector general report (pdf) on Russia probe failures that identified 17 major factual errors, falsehoods and violations in the FISA warrant applications. 2020 Unredacted footnotes (pdf) from DOJ OIG report, showing red flags about Steele dossier and failure to disclosure exculpatory evidence to the FISA court. Carter Page FISA applications (pdf) showing what the FBI did and didn't tell the court.

Handwritten notes (pdf) of CIA Director John Brennan's briefing in July 2016 to President Obama warning that intelligence indicated that in a ploy to "vilify" Trump Clinton was going to be "stirring up a scandal" alleging Trump-Russia collusion. CIA electronic communication (pdf)warning FBI of alleged Clinton-approved plan to plant the Russia collusion story as a means of "distracting" from her own email scandal

FBI spreadsheet (pdf) on reliability of Steele dossier. FBI debriefing (pdf) showing Steele sub-source disowning information attributed to him in the dossier. FBI 2017 debriefing (pdf) of Christopher Steele in which he acknowledges he was motivated to defeat Trump. FBI memo (pdf)detailing why Steele was terminated as an informant for leaking to news media.

Stefan Halper's FBI handling documents showing he was being asked to look beyond investigative targets Carter Page and George Papadopoulos to identify "anyone" inside the Trump campaign with Russia ties who could receive dirt "damaging" to Clinton. Transcript (pdf) of FBI recorded conversations between Halper and Papadopoulos. Transcript (pdf) of FBI recorded conversations between Halper and Page.

FBI Agent Barnett memo (pdf) stating bureau never had evidence of Russia collusion and that investigation was like a game of "Clue" and the goal was simply to "get Trump." FBI memo (pdf) from January 2017 recommending Russia collusion case against Flynn be closed for lack of derogatory information. FBI text messages showing bureau executives reversing decision and keeping Flynn probe open despite recommendations of lead agent. FBI executive Bill Priestap's notes (pdf) raising concerns bureau was "playing games" with Flynn probe and asking whether goal was to get the truth of simply to get Flynn to lie so he could be prosecuted and fired.