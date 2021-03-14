© Getty Images

The State Department on Friday appointed an official to directly oversee the agency's response to the mysterious attacks on American officials abroad called "Havana syndrome,"Pamela Spratlen, former U.S. ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, will serve as senior adviser to the department's Health Incident Response Task Force and will have access directly to the secretary of State and senior leadership.Spratlen most recently served as senior adviser to the Office of Inspector General in the inspections division.State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that in addition to Spratlen's appointment, the State Department has a person on the Health Incident Response Task Force who is responsible for engaging with those who may have been victims of the unexplained health incidents, but he did not provide a name."There have been, now, several countries where these incidents have been reported, we are seeking a full accounting of all of those who may have been affected by these incidents. That will be a large part of Ambassador Spratlen's role, is to ensure that we know the full extent of these incidents," Price said.He added that Blinken has received numerous briefings on the incidents during the transition between the Trump administration and the Biden administration, while he was secretary-designate, on his first full day in the position and during additional comprehensive briefings.The CIA in December appointed its own task force to address the attacks, designed to ensure a team would be in place to provide support to CIA individuals who may have been affected or face a similar attack in the future."CIA is working alongside other government agencies to double down on our efforts to find answers regarding the unexplained global health incidents that have impacted personnel. The agency's top priority has been and continues to be the well-being of all of our officers," CIA press secretary Timothy Barrett said in an email.