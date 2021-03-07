SOTT Earth Changes Summary - February 2021: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Sun, 07 Mar 2021 00:34 UTC
Winter Storm Shirley impacted the Deep and Upland South and Ohio Valley. In Texas, main roads were blocked, more than 4 million households were without power, and as many as 10 million were left without tap water. It was the costliest natural disaster in the recorded history of the state.
Basic infrastructure was affected as it proved ill-prepared for such a sudden drop in temperatures. "Green energy" also proved to be quite useless in such emergencies with frozen wind turbines and unusable solar panels covered in snow. Is this a glimpse of what may occur in other countries?
Major power outages were also reported in Chihuahua, Mexico, as the same weather system affected northern parts of Mexico and its "green energy" output.
The storm also caused icy precipitation across the Mid-Atlantic states causing over 212,000 power outages and killing at least 12 people.
Freezing rain also left roads, power lines, and trees covered in ice in the North-Western Portland-Oregon, region, and left more than 270,000 people without power. A total of 11.1 inches of snow also fell in Seattle in the middle of the month, making it the snowiest day in Seattle in 52 years.
But the US was not the only country with rare snow and extreme cold events this February. Moscow had its heaviest snowfall in 100 years, with a month's worth of snow falling in just two days. And another snowstorm hit Crimea, forcing the closing of the Crimean Bridge for the first time.
Further south, after a period of unseasonably warm weather across the country, the cold front "Medea" brought frigid temperatures and snow to northern Greece.
A strong winter storm also battered northern Japan coastal regions, ripping off roofs, flooding homes and disrupting transport.
It should be noted that Scotland, Italy, Libya, and Kazakhstan also experienced extreme cold and snowfall this past month.
We continue to read month after month about record-breaking cold and snow, longer winters, increased precipitation, and while climate is a complex matter, and there have been anomalous record heat waves in some countries from time to time, when we consider the numbers, increasingly cold temperatures and heavier snowfalls predominate. The evidence suggests that a new ice age is settling in.
As part of this shift, weather chaos is also part of the picture. Heavy rain and floods continued to disrupt normal life around the world. Raging floods displaced 60,000 in Java Island, 30,000 in Greater Jakarta Region, and affected 90,000 in Semarang City, Indonesia.
South Wales was slammed by a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, while in France, rivers across the country burst banks as Storm Justine dumped half a month's worth of rain in 24 hours.
A 7.3-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Fukushima, Japan. The quake came nearly a decade after an earthquake and tsunami killed over 18,000 people.
One thing is sure, it's becoming increasingly clear that humans are not in control of what's going on out there.
All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for February 2021:
