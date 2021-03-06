"Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent, stop calling this a march or rally or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal."

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever. To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.

"That attack, that siege" of the Capitol, FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress, "was criminal behavior, plain and simple, and it was behavior we at the FBI view as domestic terrorism." "Domestic terrorism," said Wray, echoing his boss.For what had been President-elect Joe Biden's reaction to the Capitol riot?said Biden.Yet, the phrase domestic terrorism conjures upNat Turner's rebellion. John Brown's 1859 raid on Harper's Ferry. Timothy McVeigh and Oklahoma City. The near assassination of Harry Truman at Blair House by Puerto Rican nationalists, Nov.1, 1950. The shooting and wounding of five congressmen from the House gallery on March 1, 1954. The 1974 bombing of New York's Fraunces Tavern — where Gen. George Washington said farewell to his officers — also the work of Puerto Ricans demanding independence. Four died there and 50 were injured.Of the four who died that day, all were protesters.as she tried to force her way into the Senate chamber. A rioter and law-breaker, yes, but a terrorist who deserved to die?Media reports that he had been hit with a fire extinguisher proved false. In the two months since Jan. 6, no one has been charged in his death.Was Wray's FBI alerted in advance of this impending act of domestic terrorism? Apparently, it was. Writes The Washington Post:... warned of specific appeals for violence, including a call for 'war' at the Capitol." The report quoted a source urging Donald Trump supporters to go to D.C. "ready to fight."It was not passed up the chain of command to his office until after the riot.Nonchalance seems to have been the FBI's order of the day.As acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III told Congress, "I would certainly think that something as violent as an insurrection would warrant a phone call." One would think so. Explanations are needed.How can Wray call a breach of the Capitol by a Trump crowd, an "act of domestic terrorism,"And is it not hyperbole to use terms like "domestic terrorism," "armed insurrection," "coup d'etat," and "treason" to describe protesters pushing through police lines into the Capitol to disrupt a proceeding? What is going on here?The left will not let this go. It is exaggerating and exploiting what happened at the Capitol— and itself as the savior of the republic. It seeks to demonize the populist right, cancel its voice, expel it from the public square, and redefine it as a conspiracy against America,If assaulting cops and besieging public buildings amounts to domestic terrorism,would more than qualify.Today, Capitol Hill is encircled with high fencing topped by razor wire and patrolled by National Guard troops. It looks like the Green Zone in Baghdad. Apparently, the physical barriers and troops are there to protect against attacks by QAnon and white supremacists.Minneapolis is taking similar precautions to protect the courthouse where ex-cop Derek Chauvin is to be tried for second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd. My guess, Minneapolis, not Capitol Hill, is where the action will be this spring, and it will not be Proud Boys keeping the cops busy, but folks who, if they did vote in 2020, voted Democratic.