© Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Biden administration will not allow reporters to tour juvenile detention facilities now housing unaccompanied minors who came across the United States-Mexico border seeking asylum."Reporters will not be allowed inside the Carrizo Springs facility for unaccompanied minors that was recently opened under the Biden administration in Texas, a Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families (ACF) spokesperson" said in response to the Daily Caller News Foundation's request to tour the facility.During a press briefing Monday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he would "look into" the ABC News reporter's claims, telling the media that the Biden administration was "open" to media scrutiny.As a result, the Biden administration has had to reopen juvenile migrant detention facilities — a move made in sharp contrast to Biden's rhetoric on the campaign trail, when he accused the Trump administration of keeping "kids in cages," when it housed unaccompanied minors in the same or similar facilities.That number is only expected to grow, according to Axios So far, though, Mayorkas has said, the administration is not dubbing the situation a "crisis.""We are challenged at the border," Mayorkas said in the briefing Monday. "It is a stressful challenge.""That is why, quite frankly, we are working as hard as we are, not only in addressing the urgency of the challenge, but also in building the capacity to manage it and to meet our humanitarian aspirations and execution of the president's vision," he added.