The UK's signals intelligence agency isn't known for its commitment to the rule of law,On February 24, GCHQ issued a report Mainstream media outlets widely reiterated the paper's headline claims without criticism or balance. The BBC went so far as to suggest the release reflected GCHQ's benevolent intentions and commitment to transparency.News organizations particularly focused on theThat no alarm was raised about this particular commitment is understandable - after all, apart from pedophiles themselves, who wouldn't welcome child sex abuse being battled via every available means?However,For instance, in June 2020 journalist Matt Kennard exposed how- some of them as young as four - via its CyberFirst The ostensible purpose of CyberFirst is to help pupils:Kennard found the agency's officers were directly operating in at least one school,It's clear CyberFirst serves to propagandize children too, extolling the agency's virtues. A slide from a lesson plan for 11 - 12 year olds states:Unsurprisingly,can be found in the presentation of the European Court of Human Rights ruling in 2018, thatThat damning judgment isn't the only reason to view GCHQ's promise to use AI to combat "disinformation" with intense suspicion, if not outright trepidation.In the section on the policy, the paper alleges thatAs a result, the agency proposes to deploy tools fordisrupting "troll farms," and identifying and neutralizing sources of particular malicious content.Scary sounding stuff, although academic Samuel Woolley, who has conducted extensive analysis of alleged "computation propaganda campaigns," begs to differ. He found the "vast majority" of automated accounts identified to date don't harness AI in any way, and are in fact "very simple," generating mere "spam and noise," and repetitively posting specific articles.There are many legitimate reasons to find the rise of AI disquieting, although for the time-being at least, such fears remain rooted in theory rather than reality. A team of Stanford researchers who track the technology's development concluded that, despiteFittingly, Deeptext In 2017, the social media giant made much of Deeptext's efficacy, claiming it helped in the removal of over 60,000 posts a week - although also acknowledgedand determine whether content it has highlighted is "hateful" or not.It seems likely AI would be similarly if not even more useless at rooting out disinformation, contrary to the claims of GCHQ's paper. However, that particular passage's reference tois illuminating - in other words, content and viewpoints targeted for suppression will fall outside the mainstream spectrum of 'acceptable' facts and opinion.In December 2020, the agency - along with theand- was enlisted in an operation to battle "online propaganda" relating to coronavirus.In an eerie coincidence, the operation's official launch followed mere days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a significant easing of lockdown restrictions over Christmas, a reckless folly widely condemned by the scientific community and UK citizens alike, many of whom took to social media to voice their outrage.There are troubling indications - GCHQ could certainly help support such efforts in a variety of ways. "[Manipulating] information availability through interference with content curation algorithms," for instance.If so, GCHQ may have conducted operations targeted at British citizens, and broken the law in the process. Government spokespeople deny the Brigade conducts domestic operations, and its clandestine capabilities are "not being and have never been targeted against British citizens,"The Secretariat stated:GCHQ working hand-in-glove with the aforementioned Rapid Response Unit is notable, too, given its founder-and-chief, Alexander Aiken - who serves in 77th Brigade - in July 2018 authored a since-deleted article for the government's website acknowledgingAs such, GCHQ's Artificial Intelligence push may stem from a need to justify its own desire to exploit "AI-enabled tools and techniques to pursue political ends." Security services framing their quests to possess malign capabilities as a "response" to similar developments elsewhere is an old chestnut. The January 2015 launch of 77th Brigade was officially stated to be a counter to the alleged online propaganda efforts of Russia, and of Islamic State.issued a report alleging the country was under significant threat from foreign-borne campaigns involving 'DeepFake' technology, among other AI innovations, and urging Whitehall to begin investing heavily in the field.When one follows the money, this has all the makings of a self-fulfilling prophecy that anyone concerned about online privacy in Britain should be deeply concerned by.