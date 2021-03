© MATT DUNHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Our vaccine programme is world-beating and Covid-19 cases are plummeting, so why does the Deputy Chief Medical Officer keep sparking fear?Another week, another Covid variant on the loose. Watch out! I refer, of course, to the deeply worrying Whitehall variant.Turns out our two terrific vaccines can cope just fine. But, by then, it's too late. The Whitehall variant has caused a fresh outbreak of fear in the population just as they were starting to glimpse the end of lockdown.The Whitehall variant is not to be confused with the Brazilian variant, which is believed to be carried by a man of exotic appearance wearing a white suit and a Panama hat, in South Gloucestershire or possibly the Dunfermline area. (He didn't fill in his Covid questionnaire.) A useful way to tell the difference is the man from Del Monte, he say yes. The man from Whitehall, he say no.I used to really like Van-Tam's homespun analogies. Increasingly, I find them disingenuous and borderline unforgivable. He has access to the same NHS England data I do. So he knows that the rate of decline of Covid patients in hospital is quite extraordinary. He knows that the occupancy has been falling metronomically by 20 per cent every week for the last five weeks.I do hope that the Prime Minister meant it when he said his roadmap would be guided "by data, not dates". Because the data in several parts of the country, including mine, shows that we are "suppressed". That means the number of positive tests is so small that results are withheld lest the tiny number of people with the virus are publicly shamed.Well, that's the official reason. Isn't it more likely that they don't want us to know because we'd only start demanding to be in Tier 2, Tier 1 or even - God forbid - back to normal?Britain needs to ditch its "obsession" with new coronavirus variants because vaccines should be able to stop them, according to Professor Andrew Pollard, the leader of Oxford's vaccine trials.So no more variants conveniently being discovered to scare us. As Professor Van-Tam might put it: back of the net!