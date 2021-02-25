Heavy rain caused a landslide at an illegal mine
© BNPB
Heavy rain caused a landslide at an illegal mine in Ampibabo District, Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 24 February 2021.
A landslide occurred at an illegal mining site located in Burangga Village, Ampibabo District, Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi in Indonesia on 24 February, causing at least 3 fatalities. This is the second deadly landslide reported in the country on the same day. Five people died in landslides in Pamekasan Regency, East Java Province.

The landslide at the Ampibabo mine was caused by heavy rain falling on unstable ground, according to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, BNPB. Five miners are still missing while 15 survived. Local disaster authorities are carrying out full assessments and search operations are ongoing.

According to Indonesia's meteorological agency BMKG, in a 24 hour period to 24 February over 60mm of rain was recorded in Kasiguncu in Poso Regency, situated about 120km south of Ampibabo.


Heavy rain has affected other parts of Sulewesi Island over the past week, causing the Tayawa river to overflow, flooding areas of Tojo Una-Una Regency. Almost 100 homes were damaged, affecting 363 people and displacing 23.

ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) reported a tidal wave on 20 February caused coastal flooding in Siau Timur Selatan of Sitaro Island, North Sulawesi Province, displacing 175 people.