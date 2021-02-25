© BNPB



A landslide occurred at an illegal mining site located in Burangga Village, Ampibabo District, Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi in Indonesia on 24 February, causing at least 3 fatalities.according to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, BNPB. Five miners are still missing while 15 survived. Local disaster authorities are carrying out full assessments and search operations are ongoing.According to Indonesia's meteorological agency BMKG, in a 24 hour period to 24 February over 60mm of rain was recorded in Kasiguncu in Poso Regency, situated about 120km south of Ampibabo.flooding areas of Tojo Una-Una Regency. Almost 100 homes were damaged, affecting 363 people and displacing 23.caused coastal flooding in Siau Timur Selatan of Sitaro Island, North Sulawesi Province, displacing 175 people.