Heavy rainfall triggered deadly landslides in Pamekasan Regency, East Java Province, Indonesia, on 24 February 2021.The landslides struck in the early hours, affecting the villages of Jepun and Bindang in Pasean District. Disaster authorities reported at least 5 people were killed. Two houses are thought to have been buried, while around 20 other homes and a school were also damaged.Surabaya City recorded 78mm of rain in 24 hours to 24 February, while Semarang City in Central Java recorded 155mm.Elsewhere in the country, heavy rainfall that began around the same period has caused flooding in Sumbawa, Bima and Dompu regencies of West Nusa Tenggara Province in Indonesia, affecting around 8,000 people and damaging around 2,000 homes.