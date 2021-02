© Reuters / Brendan McDermid

A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday provided new details to back up her claims of sexual harassment — including an allegation that New York's top elected official kissed her "on the lips" without warning inside his Manhattan office.Lindsey Boylan — now a Democratic candidate for Manhattan borough president — made the stunning allegation in an essay posted on the Medium website Boylan said the incident took place after her 2018 promotion to be Cuomo's deputy secretary for economic development and special advisor to the governor — a job she initially turned down "because I didn't want to be near him.""We were in his New York City office on Third Avenue," she wrote.Afterward, Boylan wrote, "I came to work nauseous every day," then resigned on Sept. 26, 2018.Cuomo made the comment as he and Boylan sat facing each other, with his press aide to her right "and a state trooper behind us," according to her essay.The Post's scoop has sparked calls for Cuomo to be impeached and a probe by the FBI and Brooklyn US Attorney's Office.Boylan also posted screenshots of government emails,"He said look up Lisa Shields. You could be sisters. Except you're the better looking sister," the Dec. 14, 2016, email said.Later, Boylan wrote, Cuomo "began calling me 'Lisa' in front of colleagues. It was degrading."Another image shows a Nov. 1, 2016, email exchange in which Cuomo's chief of staff, Jill DesRosiers, asked Howard Zemsky — then the state's economic-development czar — whether Boylan would be attending a meeting the next day.Zemsky wrote back, "Ha!" and added that Boylan would be in Albany "but it will be hard for her to concentrate on the presentations while worrying about how the Gov's day is going in Rochester."In her essay, Boylan also said that after she first accused Cuomo of sexual harassment in a series of tweets in December, "two women reached out to me with their own experiences."When she initially accused Cuomo, Boylan didn't provide any details of his alleged harassment and didn't respond to repeated requests for comment.In a tweet Wednesday, she said, "I never planned to share the details of my experience working in the Cuomo administration, but I am doing so now in hopes that it may make it easier for others to speak their own truth."Cuomo personally denied Boylan's allegations in December."It's not true," Cuomo said during a news conference a day after her tweets."Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it's just not true."In a prepared statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Cuomo press secretary Caitlin Girouard said, "As we said before, Ms. Boylan's claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false."Girouard also released a joint statement from four current and former aides -John Maggiore, Howard Zemsky, Dani Lever and Abbey Fashouer Collins — who she said joined Cuomo for the Oct. 2017 flights on which Boylan was also a passenger."We were on each of these October flights and this conversation did not happen," the statement said.