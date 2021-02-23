© Reuters



A report by Wall Street Journal based on US Campaign Finance Records has said that US President Joe Biden's campaign receivedThe report has said that the companies includeThis made up biggest source of donations to Democrats among corporate employees.Corporations are prohibited from directly donating to campaigns. But their employees are free to donate as individuals. USA's Federal Election Commission requires individuals who contribute USD 200 or more to report their employer.The companies have declined to comment after the WSJ reveal.to Biden in the election. Microsoft employees have long been a top source of money for Democratic presidential candidates.have emerged as another top source of money, donatingRepublican Party has been asserting for long that big tech companies were biased against them. They have also accused companies like Facebook and Google of censoring online content to favour liberal views.Biden administration will also be picking the heads for key bodies dealing with the tech companies - like Federal Trade Commission, Justice Department Antitrust Division. The picks will be interesting as it will largely determine how the government under Joe Biden handles the big tech.