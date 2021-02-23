© IBICU TV/YouTube



A Rwandan opposition figure exiled in South Africa has been shot dead in Cape Town in what his party described as an "assassination".While the motive for his murder is as yet unclear, an RNC spokesperson, Etienne Mutabazi, said the method mirrored past politically motivated attacks.Bamporiki and his colleague from a pawn shop were accosted by two assailants as they waited for a client who had disembarked from their vehicle to collect money to pay for a bed he had bought.The client had "been looking for him for quite a while", Mutabazi said. "Even on Saturday, that particular individual came to the shop and said only Bamporiki could serve him."The attackers made off with the activist's pickup truck and money, leaving his body on the ground. No arrests have been made.In 2010 the former Rwandan army chief Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa survived an assassination attempt when shots were fired at his car in the driveway of his Johannesburg home. In 2014 his house was broken into, leading South Africa to expel Rwandan diplomats from the country after linking its intelligence agents to the raid.In retaliation, Rwanda expelled six South African diplomats and accused the country of harbouring Rwandan dissidents whom it accused of terrorism.Rwandan opposition activists exiled in South Africa have long accused President Paul Kagame's government of ordering the attacks on its leaders in South Africa, accusations that have been denied by the government.