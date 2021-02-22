Floods in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia
© BNPB
Floods in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia, February 2021.
The flood situation in Greater Jakarta, Indonesia, has worsened over the last 2 days. As of 22 February as many as 5 people have died, 2 are missing and over 30,000 people displaced.

As reported here, flooding struck in Greater Jakarta from 19 February, prompting 1,300 evacuations mostly in South and East Jakarta and also affecting parts of West Jakarta.


Flooding struck in Karawang Regency, West Java Province the following day, affecting 28,329 people and displacing 4,184. As many as 8,539 housing units were submerged and infrastructure damaged. As of 22 February, 52,527 people were affected and 19,092 displaced, according to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB). BNPB said the floods were caused by high intensity rainfall and the overflow of the Citarum River.


Flooding was also reported in Bekasi Regency on 21 February. At least 5 houses were destroyed.

According to a 22 February report by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) which is based in Jakarta, flooding has also affected parts of Bekasi City, Depok City, Bogor Regency, Tangerang Regency, South Tangerang City, Tangerang City and Bogor City.

AHA Centre reports that 5 people have died, 2 are missing and 176,157 people have been affected by the flooding, with 31,396 people evacuated.

Similar flooding affected many of these areas in February 2020 when 9 people died and 35,000 were displaced.