© Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune/Diego M. Radzinschi/The National Law Journal/KJN



"to invalidate the election and prevent the electoral votes from being counted" is "staggering. When any counsel seeks to target processes at the heart of our democracy, the Committee may well conclude that they are required to act with far more diligence and good faith than existed here."

"not a stretch to find a serious lack of good faith here. Courts are not instruments through which parties engage in such gamesmanship or symbolic political gestures."

"spend scores of pages cataloguing every conceivable discrepancy or irregularity in the 2020 vote in the five relevant states. The only reason the Court can see for the Complaint to spend 70+ pages on irrelevant allegations of fraud, not one instance of which persuaded any court in any state to question the election's outcome, is political grandstanding."

An attorney who filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in at least five battleground states was officially referred on Friday to receive potential disciplinary action.In the court order , U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg for the District of Columbia argued thatBoasberg added that the action requested by the lawsuitBoasberg said that Kaardal's explanations for bringing the lawsuit were inadequate, adding thatThe Washington court's grievance committee oversees complaints against attorneys that could warrant actions such as disbarment, suspension, censure or some other type of reprimand.won by President Biden —The lawsuit argued debunked claims that widespread election fraud altered the outcome of the elections in those states, and that longstanding federal and state elections laws were unconstitutional.Boasberg early last month rejected the lawsuit in his capacity as president of the Senate, from certifying the results of the election.Boasberg, an Obama appointee, wrote in his ruling at the time that the attorneys involved could be subject to sanctions, adding it wasThe judge wrote in his Friday order that the plaintiffs in the lawsuitThe lawsuit was one of several from Trump's allies thrown out by courts in the aftermath of the 2020 election.