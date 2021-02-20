The hospitality industry will likely not reopen until the middle of the summer, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said this morning.Mr Martin said that he did not foresee pubs or restaurants opening before the middle of the summer due to the slow pace the economy will reopen at due to concern around new variants of Covid-19."We don't foresee that (reopening pubs etc) before the middle of the summer ...what the public health authorities are saying is thatand make decisions about the months ahead."because the numbers are still too high ... what we intend is to reopen schools gradually ... it will be slow, we'll be cautious, because we have to monitor the effect on the virus."The biggest challenge we face is. It's sensible to open slowly, as the vaccines are coming," an Taoiseach said while speaking on An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.Last night health officials confirmed that three cases of a Brazilian variant of concern were found in Ireland and that contact tracing of all possible contacts of these three people was under way.People will not be permitted to meet in groups outdoors or travel further than 5km from their home until at least May under a new plan for Living with Covid-19 being considered by the Government.Meanwhile,with the health service still struggling to deal with the variant of Covid-19 which first emerged in Britain.The Taoiseach and his ministers were given a grim outlook of the coming months by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) at a Cabinet committee meeting on Covid-19 on Thursday.However, Mr Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar sought to play down suggestions Level 5 restrictions would remain in place for more than two months despite their ministers privately conceding there would be no lifting of Covid regulations.Ministers said guarantees could only be given on schools returning next month and possibly construction in April, and only in May will any other restrictions be examined by the Cabinet.Ministers said the Government will consider easing the 5km travel ban and people may also be permitted to meet outdoors in bigger groups if the virus is under control in May.However,Several sources involved in devising the Government's new plan played down any expectations that household visits will be permitted between now and May.There is serious concern about how fast the new variant can spread indoors which might further delay the reopening of non-essential retail outlets.Schools and childcare are earmarked to return between the start of March and April.They will be opened on a phased basis and reviewed every two weeks to assess the impact of their return on the spread of the virus.Construction work is likely to resume in April and this will again be regularly reviewed. However,The new Living with Covid-19 plan will put more of a focus on the National Vaccination Programme and it is hoped one million people a month will be vaccinated from April onwards.The rate of vaccinations will be a key indicator for reviewing any moves between levels of restrictions in the new plan.It has also emerged Nphet and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) are considering moving people with serious medical conditions higher up the priority list for vaccinations.The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 will meet again on Monday for further discussion on their revised plan for Living with Covid-19 ahead of a full meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday.Yesterday, Mr Martin warned of no significant relaxation of Covid restrictions before the end of next month, while"I'm saying it really does depend on the progression of the disease," he said. "I think our sense is that obviously the vaccination programme will impact on this, but we will assess that again closer to the end of March. There is going to be no large scale re-opening of society, that's the point."He said he expected junior infants, senior infants and first and second class in primary, along with Leaving Cert students in secondary schools would be the first to go back.but that is a function of the variant and a function of Covid"I've been very straight with people in terms of saying there's not going to be any major re-opening in the period ahead. But the roll-out of the vaccination programme does give us hope into the medium term. It also makes it the sensible thing to do to be cautious, and to be conservative."The roll out of vaccines is "really changing the landscape in terms of the impact of Covid-19 in our country".