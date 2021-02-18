Earthquake
© Associated Press
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 160 km ESE of Alo, Wallis and Futuna at 15:30:50 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 14.8785 degrees south latitude and 176.7413 degrees west longitude.