On 16 February 2021, at about 6:00 local time (equivalent to 5:00 universal time), a fast fireball was spotted over the south of Spain. This bolide was generated by a rock from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 213,000 km/h. The fireball began at an altitude of about 117 km over the province of Badajoz, and ended at a height of around 82 km.This meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo), Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), and Calar Alto (Almería). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).