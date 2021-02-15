Bill Cassidy

Louisana Senator Bill Cassidy
The Louisiana Republican Party unanimously voted to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy after he voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

"The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana has unanimously voted to censure Senator Bill Cassidy for his vote cast earlier today to convict former President Donald J. Trump on the impeachment charge," the party said in a statement Saturday evening.

Cassidy joined six other Republicans on Saturday to vote to impeach Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6.

"Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty," Cassidy said of his vote.

Louisiana's other GOP senator, John Kennedy, voted to acquit the president.

Louisiana state Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr. said residents of the state were caught "off guard" by Cassidy's vote.

"We elected Senator Cassidy back in November ... and we overwhelming sent him back to D.C., along with President Trump," said the state senator. "His constituents thought we were sending him there with a lot of those same ideals, so today's vote really caught people off guard."

The executive committee's vote to censure Cassidy was unanimous, with members saying they condemn his vote "in the strongest possible terms."

"We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the vote today by Sen. Cassidy to convict former President Trump," the members said. "Fortunately, clearer heads prevailed, and President Trump has been acquitted of the impeachment charge filed against him."

Trump was acquitted Saturday, marking the second time he was acquitted in the Senate.