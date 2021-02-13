© AP / Hassan Ammar



Protesters have clashed with security forces outside Lebanon's military court in Beirut, as demonstrators demanded a fair investigation and trial for people detained during protests in Tripoli two weeks ago.The situation erupted in the Lebanese capital on Friday as people gathered after 15 protesters were charged and ordered to appear before the military court for their alleged involvement in the disturbances in Tripoli.Police used water cannon and tear gas against people gathered outside the court on Friday in an attempt to disperse the crowd. In response, protesters hurled rocks and other projectiles at the security forces.Lebanon's acting prime minister, Hassan Diab, has backed an investigation into the Tripoli protests, accusing those involved of being manipulated by political provocateurs.The Middle Eastern country entered a strict lockdown in January, as its health service faced being overwhelmed by a rising number of cases, and ICU beds neared capacity. Since the virus hit, Lebanon has recorded 331,152 cases and 3,866 deaths from Covid-19.