16 people slightly injured due to waterspout in Izmir provinceA number of people suffered injuries Thursday when a violent storm struck Izmir province in western Turkey, according to an official.Yavuz Selim Kosger, the governor of Izmir province, said 16 people were slightly injured due to a waterspout in Cesme district.Kosger said on social media that the Alacati neighborhood in Cesme as well as Urla district experienced strong rain, hail and a waterspout Thursday night.The waterspout, which formed in the Alacati Port area, caused damage by overturning a crane and knocking over some vehicles.Unal Cakici, the district governor in Cesme, told Anadolu Agency that one person's leg was broken and 15 people suffered light injuries.Waterspouts and tornadoes are not unknown in Turkey, occurring mainly in the country's south.Between 1980 and 2013, a total of 59 tornadoes were recorded across Turkey, according to the State Meteorological Service.