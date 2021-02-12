storm
16 people slightly injured due to waterspout in Izmir province

A number of people suffered injuries Thursday when a violent storm struck Izmir province in western Turkey, according to an official.

Yavuz Selim Kosger, the governor of Izmir province, said 16 people were slightly injured due to a waterspout in Cesme district.

Kosger said on social media that the Alacati neighborhood in Cesme as well as Urla district experienced strong rain, hail and a waterspout Thursday night.

The waterspout, which formed in the Alacati Port area, caused damage by overturning a crane and knocking over some vehicles.




Unal Cakici, the district governor in Cesme, told Anadolu Agency that one person's leg was broken and 15 people suffered light injuries.

Meanwhile, a tornado caused damage in Ayvalik district of western Balikesir province.

According to initial reports, four roofs were torn off, windows were broken in 12 buildings, damage occurred to 20 vehicles and four boats sank.

Waterspouts and tornadoes are not unknown in Turkey, occurring mainly in the country's south.

Between 1980 and 2013, a total of 59 tornadoes were recorded across Turkey, according to the State Meteorological Service.