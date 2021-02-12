Earth Changes
Floods affect thousands, kill 9 in Beni and Santa Cruz, Bolivia
Floodlist
Fri, 12 Feb 2021 11:02 UTC
In a statement of 05 February 2021, Vice Minister of Civil Defence, Juan Carlos Calvimonte, said 9 people had died and 35,316 families affected across 7 departments as a result of flooding and severe weather since the start of the year. In addition, rains and flooding damaged 28,491 hectares of crops and 1,478 houses.
Severe flooding struck the city of Sucre in Chuquisaca Department on 04 January. Media reported at least 3 fatalities. Days later flooding affected thousands of families in Cochabamba on 14 January. One fatality was reported in Tiquipaya.
On 18 January heavy rain caused the Mapiri and Tipuani rivers to break their banks, flooding areas Larecaja province in northern La Paz Department. On 20 January Civil Defence said 15,000 families were affected across the municipalities of Guanay, Mapiri and Teoponte. Three fatalities were reported.
In late January around 5,000 families were affected across 13 municipalities in northern areas of Santa Cruz Department, in particular in the municipalities of Yapacaní and Santa Fe, which both declared a state of emergency.
Since then flooding has also affected areas of the Isiboro Sécure National Park and Indigenous Territory (TIPNIS) in Beni Department. Authorities have distributed relief supplies to residents in affected areas, chiefly Gundonovia, San Bernardo and San Pablo del Isiboro. Bolivia's Ministry of Defence said at least 800 families are affected.
As of 12 February, the National Meteorology and Hydrology Service of Bolivia (SENAMHI Bolivia) issued red alerts for Mamoré River in Beni and areas of Upper Mamoré River Basin in Cochabamba Department.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Israeli rabbi, Iranian cleric both claim Covid-19 vaccine 'can make people gay'
- Floods affect thousands, kill 9 in Beni and Santa Cruz, Bolivia
- TikTok sale to Oracle and Walmart put on ice 'indefinitely'
- More than 40% of Britons in poor health or struggling financially amid pandemic, says UK regulator
- SPLC removes Black Separatist listing on hate map: 'Black dissent isn't black violence'
- Man fatally shoots married couple, then self following snow disposal argument, officials Say
- To prove cancel culture doesn't exist, Disney fires actress who condemned cancel culture
- QAnon conspiracy theory claims COVID vaccines will turn you gay or trans
- Read the column the New York Times didn't want you to read
- Twitter suspends accounts of Project Veritas, James O'Keefe
- Meteor fireball streaks over California
- The ties that bind: The Modelling-paper Mafiosi
- Democrats begin arguments and reveal security footage: Impeachment Day Two highlights
- Belarus: President Lukashenko says he'll leave office when 'peace and order' is restored, promises to hold 'open election'
- Criticize Israel, lose your job: A little light into the murky world of the Guardian
- Fifteen elderly people die in the Netherlands within nine days of receiving RNA vaccine
- Deputy FM: Russia must implement containment strategy against US 'interference' & ideologically 'entrenched' Biden White House
- Aristotle and Plato must go: After targeting statues, race activists now aim to topple the ancient founders of Western thought
- The EU and Russia: The headless chicken and the bear
- Acting D.C. Chief blows cover off Congress' blaming capitol police in brutal letter
- Democrats begin arguments and reveal security footage: Impeachment Day Two highlights
- Belarus: President Lukashenko says he'll leave office when 'peace and order' is restored, promises to hold 'open election'
- Deputy FM: Russia must implement containment strategy against US 'interference' & ideologically 'entrenched' Biden White House
- The EU and Russia: The headless chicken and the bear
- Acting D.C. Chief blows cover off Congress' blaming capitol police in brutal letter
- How Lincoln Project, a leading anti-Trump group, ignored a crisis in its ranks
- Former Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party
- White House looks at domestic travel restrictions as COVID mutation surges in Florida
- Twenty Israelis suspected of selling advanced missiles to US rival in Asia
- Critics slam Biden over report he is considering travel restrictions against Florida, other states
- Putin tells private meeting France's Macron refused to send Russia Navalny medical analysis - report
- Iranian nuclear physicist was killed by Israeli AND Iranian spies with satellite controlled gun claims The Jewish Chronicle
- NATO mouthpiece Stoltenberg tells Ukraine "door remains open" for membership - provoking Russia yet again
- Best of the Web: Who are the ultimate war profiteers? Wall Street, that's who
- UN atomic watchdog says Iran has started producing Uranium metal in violation of 2015 accord
- UK, US & Singapore push for vaccine passports and yearly Covid-19 vaccinations
- 6 takeaways from opening arguments in Trump's Senate trial
- Biden throws weight behind Newsom as campaign to recall California governor says it nears 1.5mn signatures needed to trigger vote
- DOJ confirms Biden will continue push for Assange's extradition as human rights groups call to drop case before US appeal deadline
- 'Stunning and brave': Kamala Harris supposedly goes viral for jogging on stairs at Lincoln Memorial in boring PR stunt
- Israeli rabbi, Iranian cleric both claim Covid-19 vaccine 'can make people gay'
- TikTok sale to Oracle and Walmart put on ice 'indefinitely'
- More than 40% of Britons in poor health or struggling financially amid pandemic, says UK regulator
- SPLC removes Black Separatist listing on hate map: 'Black dissent isn't black violence'
- Man fatally shoots married couple, then self following snow disposal argument, officials Say
- QAnon conspiracy theory claims COVID vaccines will turn you gay or trans
- Read the column the New York Times didn't want you to read
- Twitter suspends accounts of Project Veritas, James O'Keefe
- Criticize Israel, lose your job: A little light into the murky world of the Guardian
- Fifteen elderly people die in the Netherlands within nine days of receiving RNA vaccine
- Aristotle and Plato must go: After targeting statues, race activists now aim to topple the ancient founders of Western thought
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. banned from Instagram days after outlining Bill Gates' global domination efforts
- 'Canceling' The Mandalorian's Gina Carano for Republican-Jewish analogy just makes her case for her
- It's time for the West to halt Beijing blame game as WHO says Chinese lab leak didn't cause Covid
- UK vintage movie channel 'Talking Pictures TV' hit with BLACKFACE complaint, refuses to censor 'racist' content
- Best of the Web: Mandalorian actress Gina Carano, hated by Woke Left for her political views, fired from Star Wars franchise... for making anti-Nazi comment
- Mark Cuban ban on national anthem during NBA games will deepen US divide. But it's only the start of a new un-American trend
- Thugs Attacking, Robbing Elderly Victims Amid Bay Area Crime Wave
- Academics bash draft plan to SWAP biological sex for gender identity in upcoming Scottish census
- Youths hurl Molotovs at riot police in Athens as Greece debates controversial education reforms
- Ancient conch makes music for the first time in 17,000 years
- DNA shows ancient Siberians domesticated dogs, who then helped settle America
- France confronted with the jihadism of its Turkish ally
- Farming, trade, and climate change in Switzerland during the Bronze Age
- Humans were drinking milk before they could digest it
- Previously unknown kingdom discovered in Turkey
- Indonesian slaughter, Allen Dulles, and the assassination of JFK
- Extreme weather events that hit Bristol 400 years ago revealed in newly transcribed chronicle
- New study suggests how Genghis Khan really died
- Joe Biden and the revenge of the behaviorists: Why statistical thinking can get you killed
- The enigmatic tablets from Late Bronze Age Deir 'Alla
- Flashback Best of the Web: Insider Trading on 9/11: Profiting From Anticipated Attack And Tragedy Using "Put Options," And The Massive Cover-up That Followed
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is the great reset about a cosmic ray burst coming toward Earth?
- World's driest desert was once transformed into fertile oasis using guano
- Inequality in medieval Cambridge was 'recorded on the bones' of its residents
- Turkey: Archaeologists have discovered a mysterious ancient kingdom lost in history
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Electric geology and purposely covered up history (documentary)
- Matthew Ehret: How the FBI created 'domestic terrorism' through 80 years of psychological warfare
- 25 ancient tombs with encased skulls found in China's Guizhou
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Plasma petroglyph cave art deciphered in S.E. USA
- Best of the Web: Is it true that the new variants are very dangerous?
- Crows are much smarter than we thought
- Past river activity in northern Africa reveals multiple Sahara greenings
- Scientists detect water vapour emanating from Mars
- Potential habitable-zone planet discovered in Alpha Centauri
- Mysterious element 'einsteinium' measured by scientists for the first time
- Deepfake detectors can be defeated, computer scientists show for the first time
- Rare type of supernova discovered in our galaxy
- Best of the Web: Sigh, yes, the 'COVID virus' is real
- SOTT Focus: No, The CDC Did Not Admit That SARS-CoV-2 Has Not Been Isolated
- Max Planck on the force behind the universe
- Tree rings data help reconstruct Sun's activity
- Chimp deaths at Sierra Leone sanctuary linked to a bacterium
- Upsurge of matter from deep beneath Earth's crust widening the Atlantic Ocean
- Scientists develop transparent wood that is stronger and lighter than glass
- Are the landslides on Mars caused by underground salt and melting ice?
- Arctic Ocean was once fresh water covered with a half-mile of ice
- Breakthrough in quantum photonics promises a new era in optical circuits
- Menstrual cycles intermittently synced with Moon cycles says study
- The four-dimensional genome (video)
- Floods affect thousands, kill 9 in Beni and Santa Cruz, Bolivia
- At least 8 dead, dozens hurt in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
- Death toll in Uttarakhand, India flash flood rises to 34, 170 still missing
- 4 dead, 1 missing, 60,000 displaced after floods across Java Island, Indonesia - up to 8 inches of rain in 24 hours
- With 88 human deaths, 2020 saw worst-ever wildlife conflict in the state of Maharashtra, India
- Two more strong earthquakes strike off New Caledonia Coast, magnitudes 6.4 and 6.0 - Total of SEVEN quakes of 6+ magnitude within 24 hours
- After Storm Darcy brings heavy snow, extreme freeze shuts UK schools and roads
- 330,000 facing drinking water shortages as drought hits southern and eastern China
- North America's widespread and record-breaking Arctic outbreak set to intensify further
- Record cold invades Moscow - Eiffel Tower requires blowtorch - Autobahn chaos in Germany - Summer chill blamed for mass bird deaths in Australia
- Dangerously cold temperatures pour into Europe this week
- Shallow M6.2 earthquake strikes off Indonesian island of Sumatra
- Shallow M7.7 earthquake hits off Vanuatu, New Caledonia coasts - Tsunami warning sounded
- Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupts with ash plume 7000 feet high
- Eruption at Pacaya volcano in Guatemala
- Icy roads and desert after hailstorm in Abha, Saudi Arabia
- Bear mauls man on Alaska ski trip, leaving him hospitalized with head injuries
- Hundreds of drivers spend night on Autobahn as Germany's snow chaos continues
- Northern Mockingbird from North America spotted in the UK for first time in 30 years
- Cold weather blamed for mass deaths of tree martin birds in Western Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over California
- Asteroid bigger than Statue of Liberty set for Earth flyby, but BIG ONE of 2021 to come in March, NASA warns
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Derbyshire, UK
- Meteor fireball flies across Kansas sky
- Loud blast recorded on dashcam as meteorite explodes over Sarawak, Indonesia - Locals felt earth shake
- Blazing meteor fireball streaks through the sky over Granada, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over northern Europe
- Meteor fireball filmed by dash cam over Zagreb, Croatia
- Explosive 'boom' noise heard in parts of northwest Georgia
- Mystery loud bang heard across Tameside, England caught on camera
- Loud boom in Bali's Buleleng allegedly due to exploding meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern Hungarian skies
- Green meteor fireball reported over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Meteor fireball lights up Madrid's night sky
- Bright meteor fireball observed over wide areas of Japan
- Meteor fireball booms over eastern USA as witnesses report being 'scared' by burst of light
- Watch meteor fireball streak over Sydney, Australia - 'Most insane thing I've ever seen'
- Suspected bolide observed over Spain's Galicia region, loud boom reported
- Several meteors and a bright meteor fireball reported over Puerto Rico
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Jan. 13)
- The ties that bind: The Modelling-paper Mafiosi
- 'Game-changer drug promotes weight loss like no medicine ever seen'
- Immunologist: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could cause long-term chronic illness
- Coronavirus vaccination may be cause of rare blood disorder in at least 36 people says new report
- Phages can anticipate bacteria's location and destroy them before they cause an infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Be Afraid: Is the Fear of Covid Making Us Sick and Crazy? UPDATE: Censored by YouTube Yet Again!
- Respected doctor and bioweapons researcher believes Covid vaccines are a form of 'weaponized medicine'
- Fungi in the gut prime immunity against infection
- South Africa halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine after trial shows 'minimal protection' against new variant
- Is red meat really unhealthy?
- High intake of refined grains linked to higher risk of heart disease and death
- 19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine
- Diet modifications - including more wine and cheese - may help reduce cognitive decline, study suggests
- Lockdowns & the hysteria over 'hyper hygiene' could have long-term health impacts - study
- Major nutrition study aims to learn which diet best suits your genes and gut
- Lancet study finds Sputnik V more than 91% effective against Covid-19, 100% in preventing severe cases
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Protecting Yourself Against Vaccine Side Effects
- Best of the Web: A miracle! Only 23 Americans tested positive for flu last week compared to 14,657 cases reported last year at same time
- Shapeshifting enables some bacteria to grow more resilient to antibiotics
- Antibody spike months after Ebola infection surprisingly common
- Suspense novelist Michael Prescott explores the non-fiction of life after death
- Best of the Web: What humans can learn from the mice utopia experiment
- Study finds neural benefits of early music training
- Study: Generational trauma can change brain circuitry of an unborn baby
- Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies offers prize money to find out if there is life after death
- The death of critical thought by 1,000 cuts
- Scientists shed light on how and why some people report 'hearing the dead'
- Brain paralyzes you while you sleep
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- To prove cancel culture doesn't exist, Disney fires actress who condemned cancel culture
- Gina Carano immediately rehired by Disney after identifying as an abusive male director
- Next stimulus bill will give every American $2,000 worth of masks
- CDC: 'Just because you got the vaccine doesn't mean you should go outside or ever experience joy again'
- 138,000 points suddenly awarded to losing team at Superbowl halftime
- AOC claims she was killed in the capitol riots and is now a ghost
- Casino claims slot machines aren't rigged, just 'fortified'
- Helpful Psaki gifts reporters with a list of questions to ask her
- The GOAT of Zoom call ideas: 'Insane' success of goat Zooms nets Rossendale farm £50k
- Suicidal Logic of Feminist Professor: Heterosexuality Ruins Everything
- BLM nominated for new Nobel 'Mostly Peaceful' Prize
- 'I've been shot!' AOC shrieks as Ted Cruz greets her with set of friendly finger guns
- China develops new more protective anal mask
- Portland erects statue in honor of Antifa rioters who tore down all the statues
- Bankrupted hedge fund managers to receive $600 stimulus
- 'You can reopen now!' Governor Newsom shouts at row of abandoned, dilapidated buildings
- Triple-masker looks down on people who only double mask
- Democrats Successfully Prevent Military Coup By Occupying D.C. With Military
- 'Skynet is a private company, they can do what they want,' says man getting curb-stomped by Terminator bot
- Another Biden miracle! CNN covid death counter begins counting backward
Quote of the Day
In order to rally people, governments need enemies. They want us to be afraid, to hate, so we will rally behind them. And if they do not have a real enemy, they will invent one in order to mobilize us.
Recent Comments
SMASHING PUMPKINS You could consider smashing the hourglass, but then that would leave you without a mission. Without a mission, you have no...
ALICE IN WONDERLAND Q: How do you reverse the flow of time? A: You turn the hourglass over. Q: And how do you stop time? A: You plug the hourglass...
They are not impeaching Trump; they are impeaching 74 million American voters....
THE STORY IN YOUR EYES @Aeneas: Oh, any densely populated region would do. After the sparsely populated regions have all perished. It becomes the...
So follow the golden rules. Read the primary scientific-paper sources. Analyze them and think for yourself. Don't let your reasoning be swept away...
Comment: An earlier video report from January: Bolivia suffers devastating flooding in 7 provinces